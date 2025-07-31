Saints Make First QB Cut, Sign Ex-Jet
The New Orleans Saints have made their first decision involving the quarterback room.
New Orleans has had Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, and Jake Haener duking it out for the starting job. Beyond these three, the Saints have had undrafted rookie Hunter Dekkers with the organization. He hasn't been in the mix for the starting job, but landed with New Orleans this offseason.
While this is the case, New Orleans reportedly released Dekkers on Thursday to make room on the roster for punter Kai Kroeger, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"Saints released Hunter Dekkers and signed P Kai Kroeger, per sources," Underhill said.
Kroeger recently worked out for the Saints, along with seven other players. The Saints held a tryout on Tuesday for eight players: LB Jared Bartlett, P Jake Camarda, DB Luke Gunderson, P Kai Kroeger, T Ricky Lee, T Jalen McKenzie, T Jonathan Mendoza, and LB Keenan Pili.
Kroeger clearly stood out and now will fight for a spot on the roster. He played five years of college football at South Carolina and is coming off a season with 47 punts for 2,248 yards, or 47.8 yards per punt. He spent time with the New York Jets this offseason but recently was cut by the franchise shortly before his tryout with the Saints.
It's been a busy week for New Orleans and this news comes at the heels of the franchise making another addition on Wednesday. The Saints signed offensive lineman Jonathan Mendoza this week as well.
