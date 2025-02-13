Saints 'Best-Case' Offseason Could Involve Cutting Ties With Derek Carr
Will the New Orleans Saints make a change at quarterback this offseason?
New Orleans has Derek Carr currently as the team's quarterback. He's a four-time Pro Bowler and when he's healthy, can be one of the better quarterbacks in football. Carr also is just 33 years old. He only was able to play in 10 games last year, though, and his cap hit is about to balloon up to over $51 million.
That certainly is a lot and the team is going to have to decide if they want to find a way to restructure the deal or look elsewhere.
Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker took a look at each team's biggest roster decision and unsurprisingly, Carr's future came up as New Orleans'. Locker said that he believes moving on from Carr may be the team's "best-case situation."
"Now that Kellen Moore has officially become the Saints’ next head coach, the wheels can begin to turn on the team’s foundational plan for the 2025 season," Locker said. "With New Orleans’ roster in a disadvantageous situation yet again, finally rebuilding makes sense — which would likely involve moving on from Carr. When healthy in 2024, Carr was fabulous. His 86.7 PFF passing grade ranked fourth among quarterbacks with 300 or more dropbacks, and his 2.5% turnover-worthy play rate was tied for the 12th lowest among that group.
"However, Carr will be 34 coming off an injury-shortened year and counts for $51 million against the cap in 2025. New Orleans would have to swallow $40 million in dead money this season alone if it trades Carr before June 1, but that appears to be the best-case situation to maximize his value. Moore could start over with a quarterback of his choice — potentially a short-term one like Justin Fields or a mid-round rookie — and the Saints could attempt to recoup assets while simultaneously shedding payroll down the line."
We likely won't have to wait too long for the Saints to make a decision on Carr. The new NFL calendar year will begin in March. It would be a shock if we didn't hear more before then.
