Saints 'Best Pick' May Not Be Who You Expect
The New Orleans Saints just took a potential quarterback of the future in the 2025 National Football League Draft in Tyler Shough.
While this is the case, he isn't the only big addition the team made. The Saints' first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft was offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. Newsweek's Matt Galatzan made a list of each team's "best pick" and worst pick" in the NFC South. For the Saints, he called Banks the team's "best pick."
"New Orleans Saints," Galatzan said. "Best Pick: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas. Texas product Kelvin Banks is going to be a stalwart in the NFL for a long time at the left tackle spot and he is a great fit in New Orleans to protect their future franchise quarterback, whomever that ends up being. Kellen Moore starts off his tenure in the Big Easy with a big win."
Banks' selection came as somewhat of a surprise for the Saints at No. 9. The Saints were linked to a wide range of potential offensive playmakers but opted for the safer pick to beef up the offensive line.
He's not a huge-name prospect, but he did draw a comparison to two-time Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater by ESPN's Matt Miller.
"Matt Miller's pro comp: Rashawn Slater," Miller said. "Post-Draft Analysis. The Saints recently decided to not pick up the fifth-year option on right tackle Trevor Penning, making that spot a key need this offseason. Banks, who started for three seasons at left tackle, could occupy the blinside while moving 2024 first-rounder Taliese Fuaga back to his college position on the right side. The Saints now have versatility and can begin to rebuild a strength on the offensive line with the high floor of Banks."
