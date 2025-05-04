Saints Longtime Rival Sends Message To New Orleans
It has been a long offseason so far full of speculation and somewhat surprising stories.
There’s no sign of the speculation slowing down and frankly, that’s likely going to only continue as the offseason continues. It has already been a pretty wild offseason for the Saints with the 2025 NFL Draft, free agency, and the hiring of Kellen Moore as the team’s head coach.
It’s been a rollercoaster of an offseason and it took another turn on Sunday as journeyman corner Eli Apple actually opened up and apologized to Saints fans for the online beef he's had with the team in the past, as shared by ReadWrite's Kyle Odegard.
"Oh, man," Apple said. "Honestly, that was one of my biggest mistakes for sure. It was just one of those moments where you are winning and feeling a type of way. So, yeah, I was just sitting there watching football and making my critiques, and then I’m still getting bad replies from the Saints fans. It’s those moments where you let a few bad fans kind of dictate something. My comments went and definitely rubbed people the wrong way. I got messages from everybody in New Orleans. So of course, I retract those statements and send nothing but love to everyone out there...
"(The Saints) brought me in and embraced everything about me, so honestly, it was nothing but love. Those are probably some of my favorite moments playing football. It felt like college. A lot of guys from Ohio State helped with that transition being traded (from the New York Giants). I remember getting that call. I’m like, ‘Damn, gotta pack up everything in a matter of hours, and I’m going to New Orleans, a completely different city that I’ve never been to before.’ And when I got there, it was nothing but love."
