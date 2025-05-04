Saints Big-Name Addition Not Guaranteed To Start
The New Orleans Saints are going to be interesting to follow over the next few months because there is still a massive question to answer despite a strong offseason so far.
New Orleans selected Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft and it seems pretty likely that he will end up being the team's starter at some point. Will that be in 2025, though? Or after that?
We'll see. Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman weighed in on the conversation and put Shough in the category of rookie who "could win a competition" for a starting job rather than his categories of being a "vritual lock" or "on the cusp."
"Could win a competition, WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, T Josh Simmons, Kansas City Chiefs, RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns, RB Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns, QB Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns, QB Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns, QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints, T Aireontae Ersery, Houston Texans, WR Tre Harris, Los Angeles Chargers, T Ozzy Trapilo, Chicago Bears, G Tate Ratledge, Detroit Lions, WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots, G Dylan Fairchild, Cincinnati Bengals, RB Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers, C Jared Wilson, New England Patriots, WR Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans, WR Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans, RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants."
It's going to be interesting few months as we start to see Shough in Saints gear for the first time. How long until he's the guy?
