Saints 'Biggest Priority' Becoming Clear Ahead Of NFL Draft
Much has been made about the New Orleans Saints ahead of the upcoming National Football League Draft.
New Orleans has the No. 9 pick in the draft and nine overall picks in the seven-round draft. It's going to be very interesting to see how the Saints handle the draft with Kellen Moore now leading the team as the head coach and a big offseason already underway in free agency.
It's been a pretty surprising few weeks and now we are under two weeks away from the Saints infusing the franchise with more young talent. With the draft approaching, Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker shared a column in which they talked about the state of each team ahead of the draft. For the Saints, they talked about the defensive line being the team's "biggest priority."
"Remaining Starter Needs: Dl," Locker said. "Remaining Depth/Future Needs: CB, T, LB, QB. The Saints surprised many when they re-signed Chase Young, keeping their solid edge rusher tandem intact. However, the team’s interior defenders combined to rank 31st in PFF overall grade last season. Adding just Davon Godchaux (51.6 PFF overall grade) isn’t adequate, making it the biggest priority for the Saints in the draft.
"While New Orleans appears to have much of the rest of its 2025 roster set, questions loom for 2026. New Orleans drafted Kool-Aid McKinstry in the second round last year, then moved on from Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo — and a similar pattern could follow with Alontae Taylor (35.4 PFF coverage grade). Trevor Penning is the current right tackle, but he registered only a 51.6 PFF pass-blocking grade in his first stint at the position. And how much longer will Demario Davis and Derek Carr be on the roster?"
There's a lot to watch for over the next two weeks.