Saints Expert Throws Cold Water On Popular Target
As we've gotten closer to the upcoming National Football League Draft, there have been a lot of players who have been linked to the New Orleans Saints.
This isn't shocking and is the case every year. It's a cycle. Free agency opens and a flurry of moves are made across the league. Things start to slow down as we approach the draft. Rather than free agent signings, all of the focus turns to meeting with prospects to go along with mock drafts and speculation about who could be good fits.
Then the draft will be here and we'll get a look at the team's new class of rookies and try to see how they will impact winning in the short term. Then the focus will go back to the free agent market as we start to get closer to workouts and eventually training camp and games.
There will be more prospects mentioned as fits for each team then they could possibly bring in. When the draft gets here, some of the guys who have been floated as fits for the Saints could end up in town but the majority will end up elsewhere. There will even be guys no one saw coming who come to town.
It's going to be a fun two weeks and the quarterback position has been talked about a lot. Recently, Shedeur Sanders has been the guy getting a lot of buzz, but Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss was the guy who got a lot of chatter earlier in the offseason.
Team insider Nick Underhill from NewOrleans.Football threw cold water on the possibility of taking him at No. 9, though.
"I’d be surprised by Dart at No. 9," Underhill said.
Dart is an intriguing prospect. He's been mocked as high as early in the first round and as low at deep into the second round or early in the third. He's arguably the No. 3 quarterback in this draft class but don't expect him to come off the board at No. 9. Underhill is one of the most plugged in Saints insiders right now. If he doesn't think it's happening, it probably isn't.
