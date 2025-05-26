Saints 'Biggest Question' Remaining Identified
The New Orleans Saints still have a lot questions still ahead of them with just over three months to go until the 2025 National Football League season kicks off.
New Orleans is through its first set of OTAs and still has a handful of practices remaining before mandatory minicamp and training camp eventually get here. Most of the buzz around the team has been about the quarterback position, but that isn't the only question remaining for the Saints this offseason.
In fact, Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker actually called the offensive line the team's "biggest question."
"New Orleans Saints: How will the offensive line configuration look? The 2025 offseason has proven eventful — and eye-opening — for the Saints, from hiring Kellen Moore to witnessing the retirement of Derek Carr to drafting Tyler Shough," Locker said. "For this year alone, the team must decide how it wants to structure its offensive line, which ranked 30th in PFF pass-blocking grade last season.
"2024 first-round pick Taliese Fuaga (65.7 PFF overall grade) will presumably slot at either left or right tackle, which is where he’s suited up over his past two seasons. The bigger question is the other tackle spot, where New Orleans is left with incumbent Trevor Penning (51.6 PFF pass-blocking grade) or rookie Kelvin Banks Jr. (89.9 PFF pass-blocking grade but zero career snaps at guard or right tackle). Whoever loses the right tackle job will likely slide to left guard, but that’s no easy maneuver. No matter what, New Orleans needs to find the proper alignment to help Shough, the favored starter, in his inaugural season."
The quarterback job has gotten most of the headlines, but the Saints need to find the best way to protect whoever will be under center.
