Tyler Shough Or Spencer Rattler? Saints Star Addresses QB Competition
The New Orleans Saints have one of the more intriguing quarterback competitions in the National Football League right now.
The reason for this is the fact that there really is no way to know right now what the team will do. That isn't the case all over. For example, the the Tennessee Titans technically have a quarterback competition of their own with No. 1 pick Cam Ward and Will Levis, but it seems pretty clear that Ward will be the guy.
New Orleans has 2025 second round pick Tyler Shough along with Spencer Ratler, Jake Haener, and undrafted free agent Hunter Dekkers. Shough has the most upside, but Rattler and Haener can't be ruled out.
It's going to be a competition that plays itself out all throughout training camp. It'll be interesting to see who ends up winning, but receiver Brandin Cooks said that both Shough and Rattler are playing well right now, as transcribed by NFL.com's Christian Gonzales.
"They're playing with a lot of confidence, both of those guys," Cooks said. "And you can see the competition going on. They can definitely sling it. So, I look forward to continuing to see that grow...
"At the end of the day, we all start 0-0. It doesn't matter what you did last year," Cooks said. "It don't matter what you did the previous year. It's a new slate for us and you can call it underdog or whatever the case may be, but we are putting in our work. We will let our actions do the talk come Sundays during the season."
Haener will be in the mix as well, but he's currently dealing with an oblique injury that is expected to keep him out of OTAs.
