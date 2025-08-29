Saints Blockbuster Called NFL's 'Most Shocking' Trade
The National Football League trade landscape certainly shifted on Thursday.
The Dallas Cowboys shocked the NFL world by actually trading Micah Parson to the Green Bay Packers. It's not often you see deal of this size. The Cowboys traded a 26-year-old superstar on a historic pace for a package based around two first-round picks and Kenny Clark.
In response, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox ranked the eight most shocking trades in NFL history. The New Orleans Saints deal with the now-called Washington Commanders to select running back Ricky Williams came in at No. 1.
"This is it, history buffs. If you haven't guessed by now, our top spot goes to the one draft trade that makes the Lance gamble look like a reasonable bet," Knox said. "Unlike other teams that traded up for unknown prospects, the Saints gave up an enormous amount of draft capital in exchange for a running back, Ricky Williams, who was proven at the college level but untested in the NFL. Even in 1999, the NFL was a quarterback-driven league. Seeing a team go all-in on a running back, even the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was stunning.
The Saints pulled off one of the most surprising trades in NFL history
"Williams wasn't even the first RB off the board, either. Edgerrin James was. And the Saints did go all-in. To move up and select Williams fifth overall, New Orleans surrendered all of its remaining 1999 draft picks—it had already sent its second-round pick for wideout Eddie Kennison—along with 2000 first- and third-round picks to the Washington Commanders. While this wasn't the worst trade on our list, it remains the most headline-grabbing deal we've seen. By betting so heavily on Williams, head coach Mike Ditka essentially tied his NFL future to the rookie—a fact that was immortalized in a certain ESPN Magazine cover photo."
Williams ended up playing just three seasons for the Saints. He was really good throughout his stretch in New Orleans, though. He had just shy of 900 rushing yards as a rookie and followed up with back-to-back years over 1,000 yards afterward. In his final season with the Saints, Williams had 1,245 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
He went to the Miami Dolphins afterward and exploded in his first season with 1,853 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in 2002.