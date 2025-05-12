Saints-Browns Linked In Non-Shedeur Sanders Trade Buzz
Will the New Orleans Saints add another veteran quarterback after losing Derek Carr to retirement?
New Orleans has the talent needed to turn things around in 2025 and a very exciting rookie quarterback in Tyler Shough. It's unclear if he will be the starter, but there will be a competition at the very least for the spot. It makes sense to add a veteran into the room as well, though, because the team could be one injury away from a diaster.
Look at last year, for example. The Saints had a high-flying start to the season and were 2-0. Injuries derailed the season from there on and the team only won three more games the rest of the away. New Orleans finished the season with a 5-12 record and that's even with having Carr for a good chunk of the season.
Speculation has picked up about who could be a potential veteran fit and The Sporting News' Daniel Mader floated Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco.
"Joe Flacco, Browns QB," Mader said. "Here's another older quarterback that doesn't have a long-term future with his current team. Joe Flacco signed a one-year deal with the Browns earlier in the offseason, but that was before Cleveland went on a quarterback binge by trading for Kenny Pickett, then drafting both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. It's extremely likely that one of those four passers is released at some point this summer. Gabriel and Sanders are probably safer, considering they're rookies that the team will want to assess over time...
"Despite his successful first stint with the Browns a few years back, Flacco could be the odd man out at 40. If so, the Saints could show some interest. He's another elder quarterback that would be a guiding voice on a rebuilding team, while also still being capable of helping New Orleans win a few games in 2025. Compared to Rodgers and Cousins, Flacco also shouldn't be too expensive. He's on the verge of retirement and has been a journeyman for around six years now, but the New Orleans could use his many years of NFL experience."
Should the Saints give Cleveland a call?
