Saints Buzz Growing About Big-Time Playmaker
Who will the New Orleans Saints bring to town in the upcoming National Football League Draft?
The No. 9 pick has gotten most of the buzz -- and rightfully so -- but there's going to be more work to be done afterward. The Saints have nine draft picks at their disposal and plenty of holes to fill. At some point in the upcoming draft, don't be surprised if a quarterback is selected.
The Kellen Moore-led Saints have plenty of work to do and one guy the team reportedly has met with is LSU tight end Mason Taylor, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: LSU TE Mason Taylor is visiting the (Cleveland Browns) today and tomorrow," Schultz said. "He’s also visited the (New Orleans Saints), (Los Angeles Chargers), (Seattle Seahawks), and (Miami Dolphins) — coupled with daily Zoom sessions across the league.
"One of the cleaner prospects in the draft, Taylor has steadily risen up team boards and has a real shot to be a late 1st or early 2nd-round pick."
The Saints re-signed Juwan Johnson this offseason, but adding another playmaker at the tight end position wouldn't hurt. Taylor had 546 yards in 2024 across 55 catches for LSU.
It's a new era in New Orleans with Moore in charge. The tight end position is going to be important. For example, Dallas Goedert was the No. 3 receiving option for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024. He had 496 yards and 42 catches in just 10 games.
The Saints have a good pass-catcher in Johnson. Adding Taylor wouldn't hurt too.