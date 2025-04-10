Saints News Network

Saints Called 'Wild Card' Ahead Of Franchise-Altering Choice

New Orleans is two weeks away from a huge decision...

Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; The New Orleans Saints logo on the field before their game against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
There has been a lot of speculation and rumors about what the New Orleans Saints are planning to do in the upcoming National Football League Draft but it's almost time for action.

The draft is going to be here in exactly two weeks. The speculation isn't going to slow down by any means, but we are going to get a good look at what this team's strategy will be with Kellen Moore in charge as the head coach.

New Orleans has the No. 9 pick and has nine overall selections in the upcoming draft. It's going to be a wild three days from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Rumors have been building for weeks and there is no clear indication on how the team will use the No. 9 pick. ESPN's Jordan Reid even called New Orleans a "wild card."

"What we're hearing about the Saints' draft: From my conversations with sources around the league the past few weeks, the Saints are viewed as a wild card because of all the needs they have," Reid said. "New Orleans has done a lot of extra work on this quarterback class and been a constant presence at pro days, but there's some skepticism on whether it would target a quarterback in Round 1.

"'Would you really want to draft a young QB early and bring him into that situation?' one NFC East scout said. This roster needs to be upgraded in the trenches, so I expect the Saints' first-round pick to be an offensive lineman or a pass catcher, such as Tyler Warren."

The speculation will finally end in two weeks.

