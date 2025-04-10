Saints Star Throws Subtle Shade At New Orleans Rival
The New Orleans Saints didn't have the 2024 season they wanted to have, to say the least.
New Orleans finished the campaign with a disappointing 5-12 record after beginning the season with a 2-0 record. The season spiraled out of control from there thanks in large part to all of the high-impact injuries that popped up left and right.
The Saints have spent the offseason to this point re-grouping and finding ways to minimize turnover. Once the 2024 season ended, it seemed like a rebuild could be here, but that hasn't been the case. Deals have been restructured to push the salary cap issues into the future while making room to re-sign guys like Juwan Johsnon and Chase Young. The Saints clearly like their roster and have high hopes for the 2025 season.
Recently, Cam Jordan talked about the roster and clearly has high hopes. He said the team can be "top-tier" when healthy.
He also talked about the NFC South Division and how he views the Saints' chances on "Good Morning Football." He acknowledged that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been the recent "king" of the division, but called a return to the top spot "attainable."
"There's a place where we can still be happy," Jordan said. "Hype is Chicago, but we could be happy. Let's be real. The Bucs have won the division the last three or four years. So until you knock off the king of the hill, that's what you're doing, you're climbing a hill. But let's just not say they're running away with it. … They clearly won the NFC South last year, 10-7. The year before that, 9-8. The year before that, 8-9. Come on! It's definitely attainable to go after."
With the way the Saints' front office has operated this offseason, they must feel similarly.