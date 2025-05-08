Saints' Cam Jordan Has Loud Statement About New Orleans
The National Football League can be a tough business but every now and then there are some great stories.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan certainly is one. He was taken with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by New Orleans and has spent his entire 14-year career in town. Over the years there's certainly been buzz at times about the possibility of the partnership ending, but that has never happened.
Even this offseason, for example. The two sides got together and restructured Jordan's deal as a way to keep the partnership going. Jordan is a team legend in his own right and is still a very talent player. On top of this, though, it's refreshing to hear from a guy who very clearly doesn't want to go see if the grass is greener elsewhere.
The Saints had a rough 2024 season and Jordan has spent the offseason on numerous occasions talking about how good the team is going to be next year and how fans shouldn't worry. This guy is New Orleans through and through and will be honored on Thursday with "Cam Jordan Day" in the city.
He talked about the honor and shared how there's "no part" in him that ever wants to leave.
"There's no part in me that ever wants to be not a part of New Orleans," Jordan said. "Getting my own day, I kind of submit to their feelings over mine. I love New Orleans and New Orleans shows love back, probably three or four times back more than I could even try to give it. All of my kids were born here. I have had the privilege to be a part of the Saints for 14 years. It's just a culmination of it all."
There isn't a bigger New Orleans superstar right now.
More NFL: Saints-Titans Caught Up In $9 Million Trade Rumors