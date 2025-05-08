Saints-Titans Caught Up In $9 Million Trade Rumors
The New Orleans Saints already brought one quarterback to town the offseason, could they go after another?
The Saints went out and drafted Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. While this is the case, some have speculated about more moves. It doesn’t really make sense right now. The Saints have four quarterbacks who realistically could be in the mix for the franchise. If he’s healthy, Derek Carr will be the starter.
That doesn’t seem likely, but the team did say it. If not Carr, Shough seems to be next in line but Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener are with the team as well.
While this is the case, USA Today Sports’ Cory Woodroof made a list of 10 trades for teams to consider and linked Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis to the Saints.
"QB Will Levis to the New Orleans Saints, Woodroof said. "If the Saints really won't have quarterback Derek Carr for the 2025 season, New Orleans will lean on a quarterback battle between 2025 second-round pick Tyler Shough and former fifth rounder Spencer Rattler. Honestly, New Orleans might as well throw another guy into the mix and see how it goes. Levis pairing with new Saints offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is intriguing, as it'd give the Saints another option at the most important position on the field.
"Levis has a big arm and is still pretty young, and we could easily see New Orleans having to kick on the quarterback carousel this fall if Shough struggles. Levis might have his flaws and lost his Tennessee job for a reason, but Moore might be the guy to help Levis reach more of his ceiling. The Titans could add quarterback Jake Haener in return to contend for their backup job."
Levis has two years left on his four-year, $9.5 million rookie contract. It doesn't make sense to acquire him right now with the way the roster is constructed. If the Saints lose one of their four quarterbacks -- Carr perhaps due to his injury? -- then it would make more sense. Right now, there are other things to worry about.