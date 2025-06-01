Saints CB, Shedeur Sanders Among Best Day 3 Picks
The New Orleans Saints' biggest question mark -- outside of the quarterback position -- is at cornerback.
New Orleans is going to likely start Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler at quarterback. The two are competing along with Jake Haener and Hunter Dekkers, but at least the team knows that one of these guys will be the starter.
The cornerback position is more in flux. New Orleans entered the 2024 season with Paulson Adebo and Marshon Lattimore starting. Both are gone now. 2024 second-round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry is someone could take a big jump and Alontae Taylor currently is expected to start opposite of him.
There is some other talent on the roster like Isaac Yiadom, Ugo Amadi, and 2025 fourth-round pick Quincy Riley among others. But, who is going to step up?
Riley specifically has turned heads already. In fact, The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner shared a column talking about which Day 3 picks could have a big impact in 2025. The main subject of the piece unsurprisingly was Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but Riley was also mentioned.
"Cornerback," Baumgardner said. "Quincy Riley, New Orleans Saints (Round 4, pick 131). Robert Longerbeam, Baltimore Ravens (Round 6, pick 212). Riley was one of the most active corners in the country during his two-year run at Louisville, forcing 23 incompletions and breaking up 19 passes over that span as a feisty defender with speed to burn. A 100-meter champion in high school, Riley was flagged just three times over those two years."
The cornerback position is wide open in New Orleans for someone to take it. Maybe Riley could land himself a big role.
