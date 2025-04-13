Saints Chatter Heating Up Involving Franchise-Altering Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints have a clear need at quarterback right now after the recent news about quarterback Derek Carr.
Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury and it's unclear really what the extent of it is and how much it will end up impacting the 2025 season. We should find out more soon as the reports started to surface on Friday. This upcoming week should provide more information on really what's going on in New Orleans.
All in all, the chatter already has started about how this injury could impact New Orleans' search for a quarterback. The draft is coming up and unsurprisingly guys like Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart have continously been talked about. But, what about a veteran option?
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio talked about the possibility of rumors popping up linking Aaron Rodgers to New Orleans.
"The Aaron Rodgers waiting game just got a little more interesting," Florio said. "With Saints quarterback Derek Carr reportedly suffering from a shoulder injury that could impact his availability for 2025, the Saints suddenly need a quarterback. And Aaron Rodgers is the best available free agent.
"Expect to see a report, sooner than later, that the Saints have reached out. Whether it goes anywhere remains to be seen. However, New Orleans becomes another option for Rodgers. The situation further underscores the reality that more opportunities could arise, in time. Players get injured. The right injury at the right time (which, for the player who gets injured, would be neither) opens a possible door for Rodgers."
There's obviously no guarantee that Rodgers even has interest in New Orleans. But, until he signs a deal elsewhere, the New York Jets start will at least be floated as a fit. He's the best quarterback available and the Saints have a need. We'll see what happens.
