Saints Need To Call Bills If Next Two Games Fall Flat
The New Orleans Saints have two more games to go before the 2025 National Football League trade deadline.
New Orleans will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and follow up with a Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on the road before the Nov. 4th trade deadline arrives. At 1-6, the Saints already look like a team that at least could consider trading pieces away. There have been rumors left and right about which guys the Saints could move. Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave are the two who remain the most talked-about trade candidates.
Sure, there's been some buzz about Alvin Kamara. But, he made it clear he'd rather retire than get traded. Other guys like Cam Jordan and Demario Davis have had their names thrown around, but have been with New Orleans seemingly forever. Unless they want to get moved, it's hard to believe the Saints would trade leaders of the franchise like that. Shaheed and Olave are more up in the air, especially because Shaheed is going to be a free agent. The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia linked them both to the Buffalo Bills as well as possible fits.
The Saints should call the Bills
"WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints," Buscaglia said. "As I wrote ahead of the bye week, Olave is legitimately a perfect fit for the Bills schematically as the locked-in Z receiver. He can challenge all three levels of the defense as an outstanding separator and target earner, and he still has a ceiling to reach in his game. If added, he would become a go-to target for Josh Allen. His cap hit for 2025 can easily fit the Bills’ limited cap structure this season, and he’s also signed for 2026 on his fifth-year option, with the potential to become a long-term member of the franchise if all goes well...
"Shaheed is not as clean a fit alongside Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir as Olave. Still, Shaheed would immediately give the Bills something they don’t have on their roster — deep speed, the ability to take the top off the defense and the actual conversion on those chances. However, the Bills showed last year with the Amari Cooper acquisition that they’ll take a player who usually lines up at X receiver and play them at Z receiver opposite Coleman, so they could do the same with Shaheed because of the new dimension he brings to the offense."
The Bills would be a perfect trade partner for the Saints simply because of the fact that they have a clear need at receiver and the seaosn hasn't been as smooth as expected. The Bills are 4-2 and actually are behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East. Buffalo is a contender, but needs more firepower. That's where the Saints could come into play. With the season not going as planned and not many options out there better than Olave or Shaheed, that could New Orleans leverage in trade talks and bring a pretty penny back.
This is speculation at this point, but New Orleans should have its eye on Buffalo.