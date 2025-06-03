Saints’ Coach Kellen Moore Has Shot At History
The New Orleans Saints have the one of the most exciting new head coaches in the National Football League.
Kellen Moore took over the job this offseason after serving as the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2024. He helped Philadelphia make a run to the Super Bowl and now he’ll try to do the same in New Orleans.
The new Saints coach has become known as an offensive whiz for his time with the Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Dallas Cowboys.
Before this, though, he was a talented quarterback himself. He only appeared in three games at the NFL level but is considered to be one of the best college quarterbacks of all time.
He played four years at Boise State and finished his career with 14,667 passing yards, 142 passing touchdowns, 28 interceptions, and an eye-popping 50-3 record.
Moore was so good at Boise State that he earned a spot on the ballot for induction into the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame in 2026, as shared by the team.
"The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced the names of the 2026 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday, June 2, featuring 13 collegiate players with ties to the New Orleans Saints," the team shared.
"Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore made the ballot after his standout collegiate career for the Boise State University Broncos. A 2010 First Team All-American who finished his career as the winningest starting quarterback in college football history with a record of 50-3 (.943), Moore tied the NCAA record with four 3,000-yard passing seasons racking up 14,667 passing yards and 142 touchdowns, both school records. He earned three conference Player of the Year honors (2-WAC, 1-MWC)."