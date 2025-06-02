Saints Projected As No. 1 Destination For Top CB
The New Orleans Saints' cornerback room could still use another reinforcement or two and recently hosted one of the most interesting free agents available on the open market.
2021 National Football League second-round pick Asante Samuel Jr. is available right now after spending the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, he was only able to play in four games last year due to a shoulder injury. He also underwent neck surgery in April.
Samuel has visited with the Saints this offseason already, but a deal didn't come to fruition. While this is the case, USA Today's Tyler Dragon still tabbed New Orleans as the best fit for Samuel.
"No. 7. Asante Samuel Jr., CB (2024 team: Chargers)," Dragon said. "Samuel played just four games before a shoulder injury sidelined him for the remainder of 2024. He allowed under a 63% completion percentage when targeted in his first three seasons. He’s lined up mainly as an outside corner but can play in the slot.
"Best fit: The Saints had the NFL’s 27th-ranked pass defense a year ago. Are Kool-Aid McKinstry and Alontae Taylor both ready to be starting cornerbacks? The Saints did reportedly bring Samuel in for a visit."
Samuel is just 24 years old and has shown a lot of promise, but it's tough to predict how he will look in 2025 after playing in just four games last year. The Saints are thin at corner and Samuel could be a low-cost/high-reward fit.
