Saints-Commanders Trade Package For 2,329-Yard RB
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback room isn't the only position group on the roster that isn't sorted right now.
Either Spencer Rattler or Tyler Shough will be the man under center Week 1. The team hasn't made an announcement and made it clear that they will be using this week as a final tryout to see who will win the job.
Outside of the quarterbacks, the running back room also will be worth watching. Beyond Alvin Kamara, it seems like anyone's guess who will land spots on the team among Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Cam Akers, Devin Neal, Kendre Miller, and Velus Jones Jr.
It would be somewhat surprising to see another back come to town with so many mouths to feed already. But, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton proposed a hypothetical trade package to add a new No. 2 back behind Kamara in Brian Robinson Jr. of the Washington Commanders.
Could the Saints add another running back this summer?
"New Orleans Saints Get: RB Brian Robinson Jr.," Moton said. "Washington Commanders Get: 2026 4th-round pick, Edge Isaiah Foskey. The Saints should go all-in on their ground attack. They have an underwhelming quarterback battle between second-year pro Spencer Rattler and rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough. Both have turned the ball over in mediocre preseason performances. Meanwhile, the Saints have a couple of running backs in Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cam Akers trying to earn back-end roster spots. Rookie sixth-rounder Devin Neal is battling a hamstring injury that's sidelined him for the preseason. Kendre Miller has a history of injuries.
"Alvin Kamara is 30 years old, and he's not a high-volume ball-carrier. The Saints need another reliable contributor in their backfield to handle some of the load on the ground. The Commanders can throw a dart at Foskey in hopes he can bring something tangible to their pass rush. The Saints selected Foskey in the second round of the 2023 draft. He's only played 147 defensive snaps. The third-year pro could earn more opportunities on a team that can use some youth on the edge."
Reports have surfaced that Robinson is available. He would be an upgrade behind Kamara. He has 2,329 rushing yards over the last three years and is just 26 years old. But, this is speculation right now. It's a fun idea, but nothing guaranteed.
