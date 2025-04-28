Saints 'Complete' Playmaker Compared To Ex-Giant
The New Orleans Saints made a wide range of moves throughout the recent National Football League Draft.
New Orleans had a few holes to fill and because of this there wasn't a consensus position group the team looked to fill. Overall, the Saints made nine picks. Of those selections, there was an offensive tackle taken along with, quarterback, defensive lineman, safety, linebacker, cornerback, running back, tight end, and EDGE. Clearly, the Saints wanted to add depth throughut the roster.
Most of the buzz for the Saints over the last few days have been about offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. or quarterback Tyler Shough. That isn't shocking, but one guy who likely hasn't been talked about enough is running back Devin Neal. He played four seasons with Kansas and racked up over 4,300 rushing yards. In 2024, he had 1,266 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. That was after racking up 1,280 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in 2023. That's pretty nuts.
He was great throughout his college career, but hasn't gotten a ton of love. The Saints have Alvin Kamara, but it wouldn't be shocking to see Neal be a solid component with him.
Bleacher Report's scouting department floated former Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Giants running back Devontae Booker as his pro comparison.
"Neal has a complete skill set and a build suited for workhorse touches," Bleacher Report said. "Neal runs with enough power to push through arm tackles for yards after contact. He runs behind his pads and finishes runs with a forward lean. Neal possesses the vision and patience to navigate congestion and find open lanes. He has good short-area quickness to make defenders miss in the alley. Neal is a functional receiver out of the backfield. He handles targets on swing, screen and shallow routes. His contact balance creates opportunities in space after the catch to gain more yards.
"Grade: 6.8 (Potential Role Player — 4th Round). Overall Rank: 136. Position Rank: RB13. Pro Comparison: Devontae Booker."
Booker had a six-year NFL career. That in itself would be a success for the Saints.
