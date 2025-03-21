Saints Could Add To Brandin Cooks Signing By Acquiring 'Reclamation Project' LT
The New Orleans Saints added a nice piece to their offense on Friday in wide receiver Brandin Cooks, but they’re still thin at other positions on O.
One specific area of concern is left tackle, where the Saints as currently constructed would be in trouble if Taliese Fuaga had to miss any time.
According to Saints Wire’s John Sigler, New Orleans might want to hit the free agent market and snag a 25-year-old Cleveland Browns tackle who is still available: Jedrick Wills Jr.
“The Saints don't have any depth behind Fuaga at left tackle; they drafted Josiah Ezirim late in last year's draft but stashed him on the practice squad while teaching him to play right tackle,” Sigler wrote.
“Wills could be a smart reclamation project as a former top-10 draft pick (out of Alabama).”
But is Wills Jr. most effective on the left side of the line, in the first place? In speaking to Wills Jr.’s availability on the market, NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal recently pondered whether a switch to right tackle is on the way for Wills Jr.
“Taken three picks ahead of Tristan Wirfs in the 2020 NFL Draft, Wills never quite settled in at left tackle,” Rosenthal wrote. “The Browns eventually benched the top-10 pick. A switch to his collegiate position on the right side could be coming.”
Wills Jr. is projected by Spotrac to land a one-year, $2.2 million deal.
The former Crimson Tide nation champ is sure to be scooped up imminently by someone, and it might as well be the Saints, especially at that price.
More NFL: Saints Called Top Landing Spot For Disgruntled Steelers Wide Receiver