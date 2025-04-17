Saints ‘Could Be In Play’ For Polarizing Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints have a need to fill at quarterback that wasn’t as large last week.
New Orleans seemingly has been interested in drafting a quarterback all along, but had Derek Carr set as the 2025 starter.
Reports have surfaced about a shoulder injury and have even said that he could miss the entire season. Who would be a quarterback for the team then? Well, the team does have Spencer Rattler who made six starts last year, although the team didn't win a game over that stretch.
But, there’s been a lot of buzz about the upcoming NFL Draft and one guy the Saints reportedly “could be in play” for is FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Louisville QB Tyler Shough is another prospect with increasing buzz," Schultz said. "At 6-5, 219 pounds, he is as natural a passer as we have in this class. And I use the word passer on purpose, because Shough's not a thrower — he commands the pocket and effortlessly delivers the football.
"The Saints could be in play, not at No. 9 overall but certainly in the second round — their next pick is No. 40 — or perhaps later in the first if they want to come back up."
He’s a hard prospect to project. He was great in 2024 with 23 touchdown passes to six interceptions, but he played seven years in college and this was the first season he had with over 13 touchdown passes.
There are some who have said he could be as good as the No. 2 quarterback in this draft class. ESPN has him ranked as the No. 4 quarterback, though.
The Saints have the No. 9 pick which seems high, but maybe they could shock us? Similarly, there’s been buzz that he could be a middle of the draft guy but others have said he can sneak into the first round.
There’s no clarity when it comes to Shough aside from Schultz’s reporting that the Saints could be in the mix for him.