Saints Could Cut Ties With Projected $30.2 Million Tight End: 'Take The Chance'
Should the New Orleans Saints move on from one of their reliable stars on offense?
As free agency approaches, some people feel that New Orleans should let 28-year-old tight end Juwan Johnson walk, while others feel that retaining Johnson is a must. Johnson has tallied 146 receptions, 1,622 receiving yards, and 18 receiving touchdowns since being signed by the Saints in 2020, production that would surely be missed were he to join another team.
At the same time, the Saints are dealing with a messy cap situation, and moving on from Johnson could help ease their fiscal woes, a point made by Saints Wire’s Dylan Sanders on Thursday. Sanders acknowledged that Johnson is a good player but wondered whether the Saints can go cheaper at the tight end position in 2025.
“The New Orleans Saints signed Juwan Johnson as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State back in 2020 and began the experiment of turning him into a star tight end,” Sanders wrote.
“Now he is headed towards free agency and the Saints must decide if they want to bring him back.”
“When Johnson is on, he is a receiving threat and fun player to watch. The problem with him has mostly been consistency. He will go a couple of weeks in a row being quiet and then can put together a great showing.”
Sanders then referenced how Spotrac estimates that Johnson will demand a three-year, $30.2 million deal in free agency, a contract that Sanders believes the Saints should avoid paying.
“This projected deal would be a solid value for the player that Johnson is, but that might not be the player that the Saints need at tight end,” Sanders wrote.
“Foster Moreau was able to give them 32 catches for 413 yards and five touchdowns last year and he is making just over $4 million a season.”
“It feels as though Johnson has reached his ceiling in New Orleans and both parties could benefit from going their separate ways. Bringing him back wouldn't be a terrible move, but they could also take the chance in the draft at finding a cheaper option that could deliver similar production.”
The Saints are certainly eyeing tight ends in the draft, having been linked repeatedly to Penn State stud Tyler Warren at the No. 9 overall pick.
Whether or not New Orleans lands Warren, it might be prudent to move on from Johnson given the franchise’s current cap situation.
The Saints need to be extremely frugal across the board until their cap health markedly improves, and it might take another 12 to 24 months for that to come to fruition.
More NFL: Saints Might Sign Eagles' Projected $1.6 Million Saquon Barkley Backup