Saints Predicted To Draft Penn State Superstar: 'Best Player On The Field'
With so many roster needs, the New Orleans Saints will have a difficult time deciding what to do with the No. 9 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft.
Of course, free agency will dictate where the Saints’ most gaping holes lie, and if Juwan Johnson signs with another team, New Orleans will be down a tight end.
And while Taysom Hill is under contract for one more season in New Orleans, he’s nearing retirement — another reason for the Saints to target a tight end in the draft.
According to FOX Sports’ Greg Auman, New Orleans might do just that at No. 9.
“The Saints might be intrigued if they can have their pick of the offensive linemen in this class at No. 9, but having seen what Brock Bowers did for Las Vegas, they do well to land (Tyler) Warren, who had 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns last year (for Penn State)” Auman wrote.
“This pick makes even more sense if Juwan Johnson leaves in free agency. The Saints could easily look at corner, but they'd likely trade down if Johnson is gone and that's where they'd like to go with their top pick.”
Warren has all the makings of a superstar tight end in the NFL. He’s six-foot-six and over 250 pounds with athleticism to boot. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared Warren to former New York Giants great Jeremy Shockey.
“Warren plays with swagger and “best player on the field” energy,” Zierlein wrote.
“He imprints on games with alignment versatility, allowing opportunities for play-callers to stress the defense. Despite his size, he’s quick enough to beat man coverage underneath and plays with good recognition of holes in coverage. … He has a chance to become one of the best tight ends in the league.”
If Warren is still on the board at No. 9, should the Saints pounce?
