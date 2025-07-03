Saints Could Sign Ex-Patriots Pro Bowler
The New Orleans Saints should be open to another roster addition.
The Saints are entering a new era under new head coach Kellen Moore, but we’re still talking about a rebuild. New Orleans has more young talent than people are giving the team credit for, but adding another veteran presence could only help matters.
That’s why LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson recommended that the Saints sign a 32-year-old edge rusher, formerly of the New England Patriots, who last played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024: four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon.
Judon wasn’t maximized in Atlanta. The Falcons had him dropping back into coverage far too often. He’s most effective when he’s hunting the quarterback. Judon would be empowered to do just that with the Saints.
“New Orleans could use another edge rusher to rotate in, at least through training camp,” Jackson wrote.
“The position has a lot of promise thanks to the team’s new system but another option to hold a role would be good.”
“In defensive coordinator Brandon Staley’s system, (Judon) would be able to be a bit more focused as a pass rusher, though he would have to drop into coverage every now and then.”
“Judon had just 5.5 sacks over his 17 appearances last year. While that was low for him, it would have tied with (Saints) edge rushers Chase Young and Carl Granderson in 2024.”
“Signing with New Orleans would put him back with EDGEs coach Jay Rodgers and in a system that would ask him to … get after the quarterback.”
If nothing else, Judon would be a great guy for the Saints’ young defensive personnel to be around. But he’d be more than that. Judon still has good football left in him, and if he stayed healthy, there’s no reason he couldn’t enhance a New Orleans defense that might surprise some people in 2025.
