Saints Writer Describes 'Hype' Around Young WR: 'He Loves This Offense'
The New Orleans Saints boast a strong trio of wide receivers heading into 2025, but who's their fourth guy at wideout?
Chris Olave will continue to anchor New Orleans' wide receiver room as the primary target. Rashid Shaheed, known for his blazing speed and big-play potential, will be a factor. And recent addition Brandin Cooks will inject the Saints' attack with experience and reliability.
These three are sure bets. But who could emerge as another dangerous target for the Saints in Kellen Moore's new offense?
There's one young wideout talent generating buzz recently in that regard.
Drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, this 6-foot-1, 212-pound receiver from Pittsburgh has caught the attention of the Saints’ coaching staff during the offseason.
Despite a rookie season limited by an ankle injury, he showed flashes of potential, hauling in nine receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown across seven games.
LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson recently discussed the player in question.
“The hype right now around Bub Means inside the building is really good," Jackson said during an episode of the Locked On Saints podcast.
"They feel really good about where he’s at. He feels really good about where he’s at. He loves this offense, and he looks like he has taken some steps forward in terms of route-running, which was clearly a big focus for him.”
Coaching staff changes always present fresh opportunities for a player like Means. It'll be interesting to see whether he -- or another receiver -- emerges as New Orleans' WR4 over the next few months.
More NFL: Saints 'Dark-Horse Roster Candidate' From Notre Dame Has 'Elite Athleticism'