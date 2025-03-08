Saints News Network

Saints Could Snag Chargers' Projected $12.8 Million 'Solid Receiver'

New Orleans will be shopping in the bargain section this offseason

Colin Keane

Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Chargers helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Chargers helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
What kind of weaponry is New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr going to be working with in 2025?

The Saints have indicated they're sticking with Carr at QB1, but there are a ton of question marks in the passing game beyond Carr.

Expect New Orleans —though strapped financially — to keep its ears peeled for bargain bin free agent options at wide receiver in the coming days. The Saints will probably call Amari Cooper’s agent to talk numbers.

Another name to watch for New Orleans is Los Angeles Chargers 25-year-old free agent wideout Josh Palmer.

Palmer is projected by Spotrac to land something in the realm of a three-year, $12.8 million deal, which the Saints might be able to afford.

A former No. 77 overall pick out of Tennessee in 2021, Palmer has been with the Chargers his entire career thus far and has tallied 182 receptions, 2,287 receiving yards, and 10 receiving touchdowns.

On Friday, The Advocate’s Matthew Paras linked Palmer to the Saints as a potential signing. Paras noted that Saints head coach Kellen Moore has already worked with Palmer when Moore was the Chargers’ offensive coordinator in 2023.

“A solid receiver, Palmer averaged his most yards per catch in his lone year with Moore in 2023,” Paras wrote. “He could give the Saints some insurance if the Saints are hit hard by injuries again next season.”

Should the Saints prepare an offer? New Orleans might prefer a higher-profile receiver, but its pocketbook is shallow at the moment.

