Saints Could Sign Broncos' Projected $20.6 Million 'Powerful Back'
The New Orleans Saints are almost certainly going to add a running back in free agency and/or the draft.
New Orleans released Jamaal Williams this week, which means the Saints will be on the lookout for a quality RB to join forces with Alvin Kamara in the running back room.
Who will New Orleans target, and also, who can the Saints afford?
Boise State star RB Ashton Jeanty is a draft prospect being thoroughly discussed as a good fit for New Orleans.
In terms of free agency, Dallas Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle and Philadelphia Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell have been floated.
Another free agent to watch out for is 24-year-old Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams.
On Thursday, USA Today’s Luke Loffredo linked Williams to the Saints.
“Williams (is) just 24 years old (and) has a lot of tread left on the tires entering his fifth season,” Loffredo wrote.
“A powerful back at 220 pounds, could add value as a physical, short-yardage type of player who excels mightily in pass pro. Williams also offers some receiving ability catching over 40 passes in three of his four seasons spent in Denver.”
Williams was the No. 35 overall selection by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL draft out of North Carolina. He’s tallied 2,394 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in his career thus far to go along with 158 receptions, 966 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns.
Spotrac projects Williams to garner an annual value of $6.9 million on the FA market, which could set him up for something like a three-year, $20.6 million deal.
Are the Saints fiscally flexible enough to pay Williams that kind of money, especially given New Orleans’ multitude of other roster needs?
Time will tell if the Saints can clean up their cap sheet sufficiently to even consider adding a player like Williams to their offense.
