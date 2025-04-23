Saints Could Surprise NFL, Snag Oregon Star At No. 9: 'Successful Starter'
The New Orleans Saints might surprise people with their first-round selection in Thursday’s 2025 NFL draft.
While some have speculated that New Orleans could trade up to select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, an even more unexpected move for the Saints would be to stand pat at No. 9 and select an offensive tackle out of Oregon.
On Wednesday, LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson described Josh Conerly Jr. as a “sneaky first-round” option for the Saints in a new piece.
“Conerly … might be one of the best movers at the position in this class,” Jackson wrote.
“He has experience in a versatile and multiple rushing offense that used a balance of zone, man, inside and outside runs at Oregon, which would be a good fit with head coach Kellen Moore who sounds like he’s planning to deploy a similar run game.”
“Conerly is expected to be a first- or second-round selection, with a strong chance to go off the board much earlier than the public expects in the first.”
“In a recent episode of the Locked On Saints Podcast, NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill briefly mentioned Conerly as a possible selection at No. 9 overall. A prime spot to grab him as he may be off the board in the top 15 selections otherwise.”
Elsewhere in Jackson’s article, he acknowledged that “Conerly is expected to become a successful starter in the league.”
That sounds like someone who would enhance New Orleans’ offensive line in a meaningful way from Week 1.
Keep an eye on Conerly when the Saints get ready to select in the first round.
