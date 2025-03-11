Saints Could Swing Big, Sign Eagles' Projected $41 Million Lineman
One of the New Orleans Saints’ dream targets in free agency is surprisingly still available for the taking.
The first day of the NFL’s legal tampering phase was not an uneventful one for the Saints. New Orleans re-signed stud defensive end Chase Young, traded for New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, and re-signed wide receiver Dante Pettis.
The Saints also watched as Paulson Adebo signed a new deal with a the New York Giants.
What will New Orleans GM Mickey Loomis do — or not do — next?
The Saints would love to bring in a guy like Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning guard Mekhi Becton, but it remains unclear whether or not New Orleans has the cap flexibility to pull off such a signing.
Becton is expected to land something in the realm of a four-year, $41 million contract.
Can the Saints swing a deal for Becton? The former No. 11 pick is still just 25 years old, and he’s still available in free agency more than 24 hours into the tampering period.
Some are speculating that Becton’s available status indicates that he’s working on a deal behind closed doors to return to the Eagles.
The Saints are undoubtedly checking in with Becton’s agent about his availability, even if a deal remains unlikely.
New Orleans is working with an unfavorable cap situation, but that didn't deter the Saints from re-signing Young to a three-year, $51 million deal.
It's possible that Young was the one splash signing that New Orleans could afford, and now they'll be adding around the edges.
More NFL: Saints Labeled 'Logical Landing Spot' For Ex-Cowboys 5-Time Pro Bowler