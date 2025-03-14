Saints, Cowboys Among Teams Competing For Superstar
The New Orleans Saints have one clear need on the offense right now and it seems like the team is looking to fill it with a superstar.
Cooper Kupp is available on the open market and arguably is the best pass-catcher looking for a new home right now. The Los Angeles Rams decided to move on from him and released him.
Kupp has dealt with some injuries in recent years, but that doesn't hide the fact that when healthy he is still one of the top receivers in football. Last year, he had 67 catches, 710 receiving yards, and six touchdowns in 12 games. That's pretty solid production, especially when considering the fact that there was another star receiver on the team getting plenty of targets in Puka Nacua.
He's 31 years old and has a Super Bowl MVP Award under his belt and one of the most dominant seasons in NFL history as well. In 2021, he had just under 2,000 receiving yards while racking up 145 catches and 16 touchdowns.
New Orleans has been linked to him since he was released and The Athletic's Jeff Howe shared that the Saints are among the teams interested in Kupp along with the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, and Denver Broncos.
"WR Cooper Kupp's asking price has been as high as $15M per year, per sources," Howe said. "It sounds like he'd take less for a preferred destination. But if teams are willing to hit $15M, it would widen the list of landing spots.
"The Seahawks, Saints, Cowboys and Broncos are among the teams that have shown varying levels of interest in Cooper Kupp, per sources. The Cowboys are a long shot at the moment."
It would be an absolute game-changer if the Saints could get a deal done.
More NFL: 1 Eagles Star Who Should Follow Kellen Moore To Saints