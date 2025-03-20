Saints Cutting Ties With 25-Year-Old Before Even Playing Game
The New Orleans Saints have been very busy over the last two weeks making big moves, small moves, and everything in between.
New Orleans added some serious talent in the secondary by signing former Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid. The Saints re-signed Chase Young and Juwan Johnson. New Orleans lost Paulson Adebo pretty quickly in free agency. There have been plenty of other moves as well. All in all, it's been a busy almost two weeks.
Most of the chatter has been about bigger moves like the Reid or Young deals, but there's obviously been a lot more done. For example, the Saints reportedly waived 25-year-old defensive tackle Camron Peterson on Wednesday, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"Saints waived DT Camron Peterson," Underhill said.
Peterson never appeared in a game with the Saints. New Orleans signed Peterson last year but he was placed on the Injured Reserve before the 2024 National Football League kicked off.
The Saints shared the move on the transaction wire on Wednesday and also signed wide receiver Dante Pettis.
Peterson played his college football at Southern University. There hasn't been much buzz about him since being waived on Wednesday. It's unknown at this time if the Saints will try to bring him back in some capacity.
The Saints are busy right now and clearly they are taking a look at every aspect of the roster. It's unfortunate that Peterson didn't get a shot with New Orleans. Hopefully, someone gives him one now.
More NFL: Bengals Reportedly Eyeing 31-Year-Old Saints Starter