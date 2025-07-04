Saints Defense Will Face Its 'Kryptonite' In Week 1 Versus Cardinals
Looking ahead to the 2025 National Football League season, the New Orleans Saints will face an inconvenient opponent in Week 1.
That’s mostly because, as SB Nation’s Kyle Besson recently noted, the Saints struggle against dual-threat quarterbacks, and they’ll be tasked with containing the Arizona Cardinals’ dynamo Kyler Murray.
“The dual-threat ability of quarterbacks has been the kryptonite of the Saints' defense, and Murray possesses that and more,” Besson wrote.
“Combine his ability to use his legs and week one fatigue, and New Orleans is certainly going to face obstacles if they want to start the season with a win.”
Murray has had an up-and-down career since his stellar first two seasons in the NFL, but he’s still dangerous when he’s hot. The former No. 1 overall pick and 2019 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year threw 21 touchdowns for 3,851 yards in 2024.
The Cardinals have used the first round of the draft to surround Murray, 27, with some talented weaponry in recent years, as Besson pointed out:
“First-round draft picks over the last few years, such as Trey McBride, Paris Johnson, and Marvin Harrison Jr, put plenty of talent around a still-young quarterback.”
Meanwhile, the Saints have brought in some new weapons of their own on the defensive side of the ball, including Davon Godchaux and Justin Reid.
New Orleans will be motivated to get the Kellen Moore era off to a good start in Week 1 at home versus Murray and the Cardinals. But stifling the five-foot-ten versatile QB promises to be a tall task for Brandon Staley’s new-look defense.
