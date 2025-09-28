Saints' Demario Davis To Reach Career Milestone Vs. Bills
The New Orleans Saints are just an hour away from kicking off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 action as of writing.
When the Saints take the field on Sunday afternoon against the Bills, there will be a big of history on the docket for New Orleans linebacker Demario Davis. Davis is in his 14th NFL season and on Sunday he's expected to made his 200th career start. That's a big milestone in itself and and the Saints shared that he will become the ninth active player to reach this threshold and 110th player overall in NFL history.
The New Orleans Saints star is making some history
"Demario Davis will make his 200th career start today, becoming the 110th player in NFL history to start 200 or more games," the Saints announced. "Davis will be one of nine active players to do so, joining Cam Jordan, Calais Campbell, Lavonte David, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Bobby Wagner, Russell Wilson, and Kevin Zeitler."
What a career for Davis. He was selected in the third round of the 2012 National Football League Draft by the New York Jets. Throughout his career to this point, the 36-year-old has spent time with the Jets, Cleveland Browns, and the Saints. He joined the Saints ahead of the 2018 campaign and has been in New Orleans ever since. Before joining the Saints, Davis obviously was a talented player, but he took off after coming to town.
This is his eigth season in New Orleans. In his first seven campaigns, Davis earned two Pro Bowl nods and was named an All-Pro five times. Before coming to the Saints, he hadn't earned a Pro Bowl or All-Pro nod. He's an integral piece for this franchise and has been for years. So far this season, Davis has 31 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery in three games.
New Orleans has a tough matchup ahead, but no matter what happens, it's going to be important for the veteran linebacker. Davis now is 36 years old and is in his 14th season. What he's been able to do clearly isn't commonplace. Saints fans are lucky to have him.