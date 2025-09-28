What Needs To Happen For Saints Vs. Bills
The New Orleans Saints have arguably their toughest matchup of the season on Sunday afternoon.
If you have been following along this season, you know that the Saints are 0-3 on the season. New Orleans' first three opponents of the season were the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and the Seattle Seahawks. It hasn't been the start the Saints wanted, obviously. But, it's a new era. Kellen Moore took over and the team added some new pieces ahead of the campaign. It's going to take some time to adjust and get things going in the right direction.
The Bills are a tough matchup. Buffalo is 3-0 and is one of the top contenders in the NFL overall. On top of this, their defense is very tough. Right now, the Bills have the No. 1-ranked passing defense. The Bills have allowed 438 passing yards, the lowest in the NFL, and five passing touchdowns. On the flip side, the Bills have allowed the most rushing yards of any team in the NFL entering Week 4 at 468. Buffalo has also allowed four rushing touchdowns. If the Saints want a chance at the upset this weekend, the obvious way to attack the Bills is on the ground with Alvin Kamara.
The Saints have a blueprint to compete vs. the Bills
Kamara has 186 rushing yards through three games to go along with one rushing touchdown. He hasn't been used in the passing game as much as he probably should be. He has 10 targets, nine catches, and 47 receiving yards.
The Saints have one of the best offensive minds in the sport in Moore and one of the most dynamic running backs in the league in Kamara. Plus, the offensive line is trending in the right direction health-wise. The Saints need to give Kamara heavy usage Sunday afternoon to have any chance at avoiding a disaster 0-4 start to the campaign. Buffalo is 3-0, but it almost lost against the Baltimore Ravens and behind 169 rushing yards from Derrick Henry. That's the blueprint to win for New Orleans.
More NFL: Saints Vs. Bills: How To Watch, Stream, Final Score Prediction