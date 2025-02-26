Saints $12 Million Playmaker Surprisingly Linked To Jets
The New Orleans Saints definitely are going to lose players this offseason.
Every offseason brings some level of turnover, but this offseason could be especially full of it. The Saints are in the worst cap position of any team in the National Football League. Changes are on the way and one guy going to the open market is tight end Juwan Johnson.
The 28-year-old had the best season of his career in 2024. He hauled in 50 passes for 548 yards. Johnson also had three touchdowns in 17 games. He has spent his whole five-year career with the Saints to this point but will be a free agent with his two-year, $12 million deal expiring.
Johnson has been a dependable receiving option for the offense for years but he’s going to be available when free agency begins in March and there will be suitors for Johnson.
ESPN’s Matt Bowen recently took a look at the top free agents and discussed Johnson. He shared that the New York Jets could surprisingly be a fit for Johnson.
"Best team fit: New York Jets," Bowen said. "Yes, the Jets must figure out their quarterback situation this offseason, but regardless of who is throwing the ball, Johnson would be an upgrade over free agent Tyler Conklin. Johnson posted the best numbers of his career in 2024, catching 50 of 65 targets for 548 yards and three touchdowns. He can work the interior seams with his 6-4 frame, and he gets loose on underneath throws."
New York has a lot of other issues to worry about than the tight end position right now, although Tyler Conklin also is going to free agency. The Jets have a lot of questions ahead of the tight end spot right now, but maybe they could fit for Johnson. We shall see starting in March with free agency.
