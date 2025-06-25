Saints' 'Disruptive' Alabama Alum Compared To Giants' Paulson Adebo
The New Orleans Saints’ secondary is a mix of young talent and experienced veterans.
Perhaps the most exciting member of that secondary is a sophomore standout who played his college ball with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
On Tuesday, LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson discussed this player and compared him to ex-Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (currently with the New York Giants).
“It is interesting … to take a look at who ... could potentially have (a big) impact (in the secondary), and look, Kool-Aid McKinstry has to be in consideration there,” Jackson said during a recent episode of the Locked On Saints podcast.
“He wasn't the biggest takeaway artist during his time at Alabama with the Crimson Tide … only had a couple of interceptions over the course of his career, despite being … a freshman starter. And so I think that now as he grows into a number one role … it's probably going to take him a little bit of time before he's, you know, snagging passes. But he's not gonna be lacking for opportunities. NFL quarterbacks are gonna go after him as a first-time, big-role guy in the NFL, but even last year, towards the end of the season, we saw him get targeted a ton … (he) didn't necessarily take the ball away, but he's really good at making plays and being disruptive at the catch point."
"He's kind of Paulson Adebo without the former wide receiver experience where you can expect him to constantly bring the ball down.”
Is the 22-year-old McKinstry poised for a breakout season in the National Football League?
McKinstry carved out an impressive college career at Alabama from 2021 to 2023. A five-star recruit, he started as a freshman, showcasing his ability to compete in the SEC’s tough environment. Over three seasons, he recorded 92 tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks.
His knack for breaking up passes—15 in 2022 alone—earned him first-team All-SEC honors and a 2023 All-American nod.
McKinstry also excelled as a punt returner, averaging 11.9 yards on 35 returns.
Drafted by the Saints in the second round (No. 41 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft, McKinstry entered a crowded secondary featuring Adebo, Marshon Lattimore, and Alontae Taylor.
His rookie season saw limited early action, with only 32 percent of defensive snaps through seven games. However, Adebo’s season-ending femur injury in Week 7 thrust McKinstry into a larger role. Starting nine games, including the final seven, he played 680 defensive snaps, breaking up two passes and allowing 100 yards on 11 completions without surrendering a touchdown.
As McKinstry enters his second year, the Saints are hoping that he takes a leap and makes them forget about Adebo.
More NFL: Saints Could Sign 32-Year-Old Veteran Quarterback To Strengthen QB Room