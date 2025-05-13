Saints-Eagles 'Wildcard' Would Replace Derek Carr
There were plenty of question marks throughout the offseason about Derek Carr's future with the New Orleans Saints.
Now, those questions are behind us as Carr announced that he is retiring from the National Football League. New Orleans now is left with 2025 second-rounder Tyler Shough, 2024 fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler, and 2023 fourth-rounder Jake Haener in the quarterback room. The Saints also reportedly signed undrafted free agent Hunter Dekkers on Monday, according to NewOrleans.Football's Mike Triplett and Nick Underhill.
Should the Saints look to add even more depth now with such a young quarterback room? LouisianSports.net's Ross Jackson suggested six potential options and called Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee a "wildcard" option.
"Tanner McKee (25)," Jackson said. "Here’s a wildcard. The free agent market isn’t the only option. The Saints could look to the trade block as well. McKee and Moore teamed up for a win last year. He has three years of playing experience, stands at 6-foot-6 and 232 pounds, very similar to Shough, and has the familiarity and relationship with Moore. In his two appearances with the Eagles late last year, McKee completed 30 of his 45 passing attempts for 323 passing yards and four touchdown strikes without throwing an interception.
"The Eagles drafted Syracuse passer Kyle McCord in this 2025 NFL Draft, giving Philadelphia four passers in the locker room. Moore could tempt the Saints to go after McKee to get another young but experienced passer in the building. Another option would be to wait to see if McKee becomes available after roster cuts."
McKee was taken in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and appeared in two games last year for Philadelphia. He went 30-for-45 passing for 323 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Kellen Moore is familiar with him. But, would a move make sense? The quarterback room is young and McKee would be another unproven fit.
