Saints' Tyler Shough Already Had 'Oh My God' Moment
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition is underway.
New Orleans had four quarterbacks in the room but that number has dropped down to three after Derek Carr announced his retirement last week. The Saints' quarterback room now features Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener and it wouldn't be shocking to see another guy on the way to town.
Shough is obviously the most interesting of the three as he was just taken in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. His story isn't written yet as he hasn't appeared in an NFL game. His upside is limitless and he was deemed the most pro-ready quarterback in this draft class thanks in large part to his seven years in college.
He's 25 years old and already has turned heads in camp. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill spoke about what he's seen from Shough so far and specifically mentioned a few "Oh My God" moments he has seen.
"They had this drill where there were five pads down and they were running over them going from the middle of the field to the left sideline and throwing an off-platform throw across their body to the left-front corner of the end zone," Underhill said. "He goes through this and it was like an 'Oh My God' moment. Like 'Oh My God.' He just moves so fluidly and has that torque and that ability that was the stuff that showed up on his film. Those were the 'Oh My God' moments on his film was him throwing on the move going to his left. He makes these throws and it's like 'Oh My God, how does he do that?'"
There's certainly a lot of excitement right now about Shough and it's been warranted so far.
