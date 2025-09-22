Spencer Rattler Makes Painful NFL History In Saints-Seahawks Blowout
The New Orleans Saints had a rough day on Sunday.
There really isn't another way to say it. The Saints entered its Week 3 contest against the Seattle Seahawks sporting an 0-2 record and looking to get into the win column for the first time in 2025. That didn't happen, though. The Seahawks struck early and often on Sunday and came out on top, 44-13.
There aren't many positive takeaways from the matchup for New Orleans. In the loss, Spencer Rattler went 28-of-39 passing for 218 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Alvin Kamara had 42 rushing yards on 18 carries. Chris Olave had 10 catches for 57 yards. New Orleans' defense didn't stop a high-powered Seahawks offense. Overall, things just didn't go well for the Saints.
With the loss, Rattler also found himself on the wrong side of NFL history. ESPN's Katherine Terrell shared on social media that the young Saints quarterback now is the first quarterback since DeShone Kizer back in 2017 to lose at least the first nine starts of his career.
The New Orleans Saints got some rough history on Sunday
"Per ESPN Research: Spencer Rattler is the first QB to lose each of his first 9 career starts since DeShone Kizer in 2017 (Kizer lost all 15 starts in his career)," Terrell said.
Rattler got six starts with the Saints last year when Derek Carr was injured and now has started the first three games of the season for the team. Unfortunately for him, the team has lost all nine of the starts made by Rattler.
Sunday's matchup was brutal overall. Rattler has given the Saints chances to win, including the first two games of the 2025 season, but just hasn't gotten over the hump yet. He has been surprisingly steady for the Saints for someone who is 0-9 while making starts. The Saints clearly have some work to do and things don't get easier next week. New Orleans will face off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 action. Not the start the Saints want at all.