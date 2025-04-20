Saints Fan-Favorite Linked To Wild Trade Chatter
It’s going to be a long week, for sure.
The National Football League Draft is just days away and there’s already been a lot of unfounded trade chatter and speculation ahead of the draft. The New Orleans Saints haven’t been exempt by any means.
For example, Pro Football Network’s Sterling Xie suggested that Taysom Hill is the Saints’ top trade candidate and one team he surprisingly mentioned was the Sean Payton-led Denver Broncos.
"New Orleans Saints: TE Taysom Hill," Xie said. "Potential Fits: Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders. The Saints don’t have many tradeable contracts because of how aggressively they use void years. That means that there are very few players that would make salary cap sense for the Saints to trade, at least until after June 1 (when they can spread the cap hit out over multiple years). When we get to that point, Taysom Hill is one possibility as a soon-to-be 35-year-old entering the last year of his contract.
"Hill’s $10 million base salary exceeds his value, so a trade would likely come with a renegotiated contract. However, with Sean Payton being Hill’s biggest supporter in the league, perhaps the Broncos coach could find a role for his Swiss Army knife. Even after signing Evan Engram, the Broncos are fairly thin at both tight end and running back, which would allow Hill to occupy a similar role that he did in New Orleans."
This is just speculation and chatter and that’s the type of stuff that is running rampant across the league right now. It feels like there's been more speculation than usual this offseason. What could actually happen with New Orleans?
