Saints Eyeing 'Elite' 21-Year-Old Breakout Star
The New Orleans Saints have met with plenty of intriguing prospects recently and more and more reports continue to pile up.
It's a new era in town with Kellen Moore leading the way and it's going to be interesting to see how the Saints' strategy for this upcoming draft. The Saints have had little turnover so far this offseason so clearly they think highly of this roster. New Orleans will obviously select both offensive and defensive players. But, what will the Saints do?
Recently, reports have started to pop up about which players the team have had eyes on and met with. FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared on Tuesday that New Orleans recently met with Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.
"Sources: Georgia DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has been one of the busier prospects in this class — he’s visiting the (Minnesota Vikings) and (Atlanta Falcons) this week," Schultz said. "He’s also met with the Saints, (Carolina Panthers), (Kansas City Chiefs), (San Francisco 49ers), (Buffalo Bills), and (Philadelphia Eagles) since his pro day.
"Ingram-Dawkins is gaining buzz as a potential Day 2 pick. He brings true NFL size at 6-5, 276 pounds and posted elite numbers at the Combine — including a 36-inch vertical and 10-4 broad jump, both tops among all DTs."
Ingram-Dawkins played just 23 games across his first three years in college. In 2024, he played 14 games. He had a big opportunity and had the best season of his college career. He had three sacks, 19 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and two passes defended, which were all of the best of his college career.
