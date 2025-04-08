Saints News Network

Saints Quietly Met With 23-Year-Old In Key Position

The Saints reportedly met with an intriguing defensive player recently...

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a New Orleans Saints helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a New Orleans Saints helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints certainly need to improve the secondary before the 2025 season gets here,

New Orleans entered the 2024 season with Paulson Adebo and Marshon Lattimore on the team as the top cornerbacks. Now, neither is with the organization. The upcoming National Football League Draft could be an easy way to at least add more depth.

One guy the team reportedly has met with recently is Louisville cornerback Quincy Riley, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Two more visits: Louisville CB Quincy Riley is visiting the (Carolina Panthers) today after visiting the Saints last week," Rapoport said. "FSU DT Joshua Farmer is visiting the (Pittsburgh Steelers) today, and he has the (New York Giants) tomorrow and (New England Patriots) Wednesday."

Riley eight interceptions in his college career across 37 total games. He's just 23 years old and ESPN has him ranked as the 10th-best corner in this draft class.

"Riley gets his eyes on the quarterback when the receiver breaks and tracks the ball well in zone coverage," ESPN's Steve Muench said. "He can get his hands on receivers and make it tough for them to stack him when he turns and runs. He primarily lined up on the outside, but he can also play over the slot. Riley catches the ball well for a corner with smaller hands, as he made impressive one-handed catches in the Stanford and Kentucky games."

The Saints need more depth and it would almost be a surprise if they didn't take at least one corner in the upcoming draft.

