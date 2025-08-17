Saints Fan-Favorite Facing Uncertain Future In New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are missing a fan-favorite right now and it's unclear when he will return to the field.
Saints tight end Taysom Hill is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. Hill has spent his entire eight-year NFL career in New Orleans. He's entering his ninth season but it's unclear when he will be ready to hit the field again after his 2024 season ended with a torn ACL.
Hill now is 34 years old. Throughout the summer, there were some questions about whether or not he would even remain in New Orleans with all of the salary cap questions facing the franchise. But, the Saints opted to hang on to him so far.
The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com Jeff Duncan shared a column highlighting 10 questions facing the Saints right now and one involved Hill.
"No. 7. When will Taysom Hill return? (Kellen Moore) has been intentionally vague with details whenever he’s asked about Hill’s status," Duncan said. "The veteran utility back is expected to start the season on the physically unable to perform list, which would sideline him for the first four games of the season. When/if he returns, Hill will give Moore and offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier a key offensive chess piece. The Saints have no one with Hill’s skill set on the roster."
Will Saints get Taysom Hill back in 2025?
With the Saints thin at tight end, it doesn't seem likely that New Orleans will move on from Hill at this point. Last year, Hill had 23 catches for 187 receiving yards to go along with 278 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in eight games. He's a player that is a game-changer when healthy.
New Orleans has Kellen Moore leading the offense now. If Hill can get healthy, it will be intriguing to see how Moore could use him. He's one of the top offensive minds in the league and Hill is a guy who can do a lot of things out there. Whether it's rushing, catching, or even throwing a pass or two, Moore could find some use for him.
The Saints need to get him healthy, though. Hopefully, there aren't any setbacks as the regular season quickly approaches. The Saints are about to kick off their second of three preseason games. Shortly afterward, the regular season will be here and Hill certainly doesn't seem like he'll be ready right away.
