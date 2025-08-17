How To Watch Saints Vs. Jaguars Preseason; Tyler Shough Tryout
The New Orleans Saints are taking the field on Sunday and it will be rookie Tyler Shough's best opportunity of camp so far.
New Orleans is set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars and Shough will be under center to start the game. As of right now, the quarterback competition is up in the air. Early on, it seemed like Spencer Rattler was the favorite for the job. But, Shough has stormed back and made it more up in the air than was initially expected. Now, he's getting his chance to start after Rattler started the first preseason game.
Recently, head coach Kellen Moore made it clear that the team is close to making a decision but wasn't able to make the call officially yet.
Saints QB competition about to take final turn
"We're close," Moore said. "We're real close. We'll get there. These guys are doing awesome...It's been really balanced. It's been a really balanced offseason for those guys. I think they have had great moments. They all have lessons to be learned and that's part of being a young quarterback in this league. They've done a nice job. We're excited to let it play out...
"I think it's just going to come down to consistency. I think it's about the command of the offense. I think all of these guys can make the throws that they need. I think it will come down to consistency and doing it week in and week out."
Now, it's Shough's chance to show what he can do. So, how can you check out the action?
Here's all you need to know about the Saints-Jaguars preseason Week 2 showdown:
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Caesars Superdome
Television: FOX 8, CBS47
Streaming: NFL+, Fubo
There certainly is a chance that we could find out who will be the Saints' starting quarterback after this game ends. The Saints made it clear that they are close to a decision. We are now a few weeks into camp. The team has seen Rattler, Shough, and Jake Haener in action. The regular season is just a few weeks away so you'd obviously want to give someone plenty of reps to get ready for the regular season. Could this be the end of the competition?