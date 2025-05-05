Saints Fan-Favorite Has $40 Million Question Mark
The New Orleans Saints have a question still in front of them this offseason.
There was plenty of questions facing the team heading into the offseason. New Orleans actually minimized turnover despite a questionable-at-best cap situation. There was a time when a good chunk of the speculation revolved around the possibility of the team cutting ties with a handful of high-priced guys.
One player that was mentioned was do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill. He has spent his entire eight-year National Football League career with the Saints and is one his last year of a four-year, $40 million deal.
He only was able to appear in eight games last season with the Saints after he suffered a season-ending torn ACL. As of this moment, it's unclear how much time he could miss in 2025, if any. But, general manager Mickey Loomis recently gave an update about him, as transcribed by Saints Wire's John Sigler.
"New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis didn't divulge a lot of information in the team's pre and post-draft press conferences, but one brief comment stood out after we went and listened to it again. When asked about star tight end/quarterback/wide receiver/fullback/special teams ace Taysom Hill, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear last December, Loomis spoke with a bit of an ominous tone about the 34-year old pro. Well, look, he had a serious knee injury, so it's gonna be a while,' Loomis said.
"Hill's salary cap hit remains second-highest on the team, at $17,986,500, only trailing behind Derek Carr ($20,462,000)...This is also the last year of his contract. If Hill intends on playing out this deal as written, it would cost the Saints an extra $10 million to keep him than cut him. There's nothing to be done about that $9.7 million salary cap hit in 2026, which will come due whether or not he's on the team this season. Restructuring him, which the Saints could have done at any point, would only reduce his 2025 cap hit to about $12.2 million while raising the dead money owed next year to as much as $16.7 million. That's not insignificant no matter how high the salary cap rises."