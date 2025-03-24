Saints Fan-Favorite Reveals What Brought Him To New Orleans
Since the 2024 National Football League season ended, there has been chatter about how the New Orleans Saints needed to add to the wide receiver room.
New Orleans recently did so by reuniting with veteran receiver Brandin Cooks. Saints fans surely are familiar with him. Cooks was selected in the first round of the 2014 National Football League Draft by the Saints and spent the first three years of his career in town.
He had 550 yards and 53 receptions as a rookie, but appeared in just 10 games. In 2015 and 2016, he appeared in all 16 games and had over 1,100 receiving yards each year. He was traded ahead of the 2017 season, though, to the New England Patriots and has bounced around since having stops with the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, and Dallas Cowboys.
Now, he's returning back to where his NFL career began.
Why the Saints, though?
He opened up about his decision on Monday while speaking to the media.
"It was different," Cooks said. "Obviously, usually you wake up after the season and you know where you're going to be. But to go through this process. It was a good learning process. It was a fun one. I'm just glad to get it over with so I can focus on the task at hand and that's playing football."
He also shared some high praise for members of the organization, including wide receiver coach Keith Williams.
"I really believe Keith Williams is the best receivers coach in the league," Cooks said.
Cooks is a guy who can really help this team. Things are looking up for New Orleans.
More NFL: Saints Reunion Called 'Under-The-Radar' Move Of Offseason